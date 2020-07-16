Florida governor should lead or get out of the way on COVID-19

If coronavirus were a hurricane, it seemed to reach Category 5 status over the weekend. More than ever, Florida needs decisive, resolute guidance to get through this storm.

Instead, Ron DeSantis continues to muddle and spin his way through. For every good move, there have been too many missteps.

That’s not the sole reason Florida has become has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. We don’t need panic, but we do need an appropriate sense of urgency.