Harriet Tubman will be on the $20 bill — finally

It looks as though a likeness of famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman finally will appear on American currency, resurrecting a plan that has been stalled for nearly five years.

It’s the right move by the Biden administration, one that allows the diversity of the nation to be reflected in an everyday commodity such as paper money. Tubman would be the first Black person to be featured on U.S. currency, and one of only a handful of women whose likeness appeared on U.S. currency or coins.

Tubman’s portrait will be placed on the $20 bill, a plan first announced in 2016 during the Obama administration. The goal was to have the new bill unveiled in 2020 as part of the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote.