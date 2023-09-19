Helping kids reach success in school — and beyond 

School here started over a month ago. And while time flies for students and their families, the school year often passes by in warp speed for teachers and administrators.

As school districts across the country settle in and set their objectives for the coming school year, many will focus on improving test scores, graduation rates and proficiency levels. But there’s a more important goal that needs urgent attention: getting students back to class.

Since the pandemic, chronic absenteeism — when a student misses at least 10% of instruction time — has soared. In Kansas, more than one in four students were chronically absent during the 2021-22 school year. That number was about 13.7% in 2017-2018.