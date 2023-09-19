 | Tue, Sep 19, 2023
Districts seek to entice students back to class

Schools continue to have problems getting students to come back to class even three years after the pandemic.

September 19, 2023 - 2:24 PM

More than one in four Kansas students were chronically absent during the 2021-22 school year, which means they missed at least 10% of instruction time. That figure nearly doubled over the previous two years. Photo by Flickr Creative Commons/Christopher Sessums

WICHITA — Three years after the pandemic sent most Kansas kids home to learn, schools have a vexing new challenge: getting them to come back to class.

Missing school has become a crisis statewide. More than one in four Kansas students were chronically absent during the 2021-22 school year, which means they missed at least 10% of instruction time. That figure nearly doubled over the previous two years.

State education leaders are still compiling data from last school year, but they expect the problem is getting worse.

