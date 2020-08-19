Hopefully, mural on school grounds yields forthcoming lessons

In a massive mural endorsing President Donald Trump the relatively small abbreviations “WP” and “STK” were included.

White Power. Shoot To Kill. Or, as some maintain, Save The Kids. Either way, both send ominous messages. The first, obviously, promotes extreme violence. The latter, is a conspiracy theory manufactured by the white supremacist movement QAnon purporting Democrats are running underground sex-trafficking and pedophilia rings.

The current cry for White Power is being promoted by those fearful of minorities usurping white authority. As if.