How to protect your 2020 vote

Kansas voters have the power to protect their own votes. Plan ahead. Choose the voting method that works best for you. Act early. Act responsibly. Advocate for yourself.

What are your voting options?

Patrick Miller

In-person Election Day voting: Poll worker shortages could make lines longer this year, increasing your Covid exposure risk. Will your wait be mercifully short and sanitary, or long and uncomfortably crowded? In-person voting still has problems that threaten your ballot, but it’s familiar and comfortable for many voters. Plus, it avoids challenges unique to mail voting.