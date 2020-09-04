How to protect your 2020 vote

Kansas voters have the power to protect their own votes. Plan ahead. Choose the voting method that works best for you. Act early. Act responsibly. Advocate for yourself.
What are your voting options?
In-person Election Day voting: Poll worker shortages could make lines longer this year, increasing your Covid exposure risk. Will your wait be mercifully short and sanitary, or long and uncomfortably crowded? In-person voting still has problems that threaten your ballot, but it’s familiar and comfortable for many voters. Plus, it avoids challenges unique to mail voting.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives