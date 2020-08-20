Humboldt delegate: ‘What a week!’

When I filled out the application to be a delegate back in March, the world was a pretty different place. I was not expecting that as a delegate, I would be watching the convention on TV, from my couch, with my dog sleeping next to me on a pile of unfolded laundry.

Alana Cloutier

I ran to be a delegate for the 2nd Congressional District, but I didn’t know that means you actually have to campaign to be a delegate, (any registered Democrat in the district can fill out a quick form and vote for you) and well, I had a grand total of 3 days to campaign before the voting deadline. Fortunately, the Biden campaign also needed to pick their at-large delegates to represent Kansas as a whole. I’m honored that they picked me, and that I get to represent rural Kansas, because as you’d expect, a large number of delegates are from cities.

As the spring turned to summer, it felt like the goal posts kept moving. We started with the full convention, which means airfare, and several nights of hotels to pay for. Then we started looking at maybe a smaller convention, and then maybe just the delegates, and then of course, we landed at the first virtual convention, designed to be watched by millions at home on TV. My duties as a delegate are already over, we did our votes virtually, so other than caucus meetings that I find interesting, I am off the hook.