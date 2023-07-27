Idea of public service losing cachet among today’s youth

It has been a tough season for U.S. military recruiters. In June, the Navy issued and then rescinded an order requiring its recruiters to work six days a week. The Air Force lifted a long-standing ban on neck and hand tattoos in March to help more recruits qualify for military service. The Army secretary said more recently that she was contemplating reductions in the service’s size, in part to modernize the force but also to avoid “hollow formations.” The soldier shortage has left Army brass with few alternatives.

The services’ recruiting problems have tangled roots and won’t disappear soon. The percentage of Americans ages 19 through 25 is at a 15-year low, which means the services — and many other employers — are all drawing from the same shrunken pool. The economy clicks along at near-full employment and offers young people who might otherwise go into uniform attractive alternatives and rising wages. Less than a quarter of Americans ages 17 to 24 qualify for service, the Pentagon said, because of poor test scores, criminal records and physical and mental fitness issues; less than 10 percent of possible candidates now say they would even consider military service.

Some of the challenges are cultural. The all-volunteer force, now marking its 50th year, draws a disproportionate share of its recruits from a shrinking number of states and communities; about 80 percent of men and women in uniform already come from military families. “Propensity to serve,” as the military marketers put it, is down across the board; the appeal of military service has waned in the aftermath of punishing wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, even in places where it was once robust.