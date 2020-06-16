In the pipeline: Oil rigs off Florida’s coasts

The U.S. Interior Department tweeted on June 10 that a Politico report about plans to jump-start oil exploration off Florida’s coasts was “fake news.”

As much as we would like to believe Interior, we don’t. Not for a second. The president and his administration have demonstrated an unlimited capacity for lying. And the Interior Department is headed by a one-time oil industry lobbyist, David Bernhardt, who’s been happy to carry the energy industry’s water while serving in the federal government.

Besides, and maybe most important, the president has made no secret of his desire to see more oil rigs off the coasts.