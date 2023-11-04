 | Fri, Nov 03, 2023
Interviews offer transparency, faith in our elected leaders

After speaking with candidates for about a month now, I walk away with more faith in our local government than before.

Opinion

November 3, 2023 - 9:32 PM

The Register interviewed more than two dozen candidates for city and school board elections. Voters will make their choices on Tuesday. Photo by Vickie Moss

After several weeks of publishing profiles on candidates and covering the issues on next Tuesday’s ballot, our election preview coverage concludes today.

I admire our news team’s work. We reached out to dozens of candidates and local officials across the county. We wrote extensively about the $9.95 million courthouse bond issue, as well as the $5.95 million bond proposal for Crest USD 479. 

We interviewed all ten USD 258 board candidates and profiled city council hopefuls for LaHarpe, Moran, and Iola, as well as the USD 257 board members up for reelection. This week, we published articles on the candidates for Allen Community College’s board of trustees.

