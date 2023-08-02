 | Wed, Aug 02, 2023
Judge nixes silly Arizona statute

A federal judge tossed an Arizona law that prohibits filming police as they perform their duties. The state barely bothered to defend the statute, so why was it passed in the first place?

August 2, 2023 - 2:40 PM

If you physically try to stop a police officer from doing his or her job, you’re likely to be arrested. You could be preventing officers from stopping a serious crime or even saving a life.

But simply filming the police as they perform their duties is an entirely different matter.

Last year, Arizona Republicans passed legislation making it a crime for bystanders to film “law enforcement activity” while too close to police. “Too close” was defined as 8 feet away. Those who refused to comply after receiving a verbal warning faced misdemeanor charges. There were exceptions, including for passengers in a car or someone in a private residence.

