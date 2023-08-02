Judge nixes silly Arizona statute

If you physically try to stop a police officer from doing his or her job, you’re likely to be arrested. You could be preventing officers from stopping a serious crime or even saving a life.

But simply filming the police as they perform their duties is an entirely different matter.

Last year, Arizona Republicans passed legislation making it a crime for bystanders to film “law enforcement activity” while too close to police. “Too close” was defined as 8 feet away. Those who refused to comply after receiving a verbal warning faced misdemeanor charges. There were exceptions, including for passengers in a car or someone in a private residence.