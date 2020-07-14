Kansas Chamber a terrible election guide

Now begins a month-long blitz of television ads, radio spots, postcards and digital posts designed to sway your vote, and many of those ads will be funded by the Kansas Chamber PAC.
According to the most recent publicly available filing reports, Koch Industries is its largest contributor with a recent donation of $125,000.
When you turn on your radio or receive postcards paid for by the Kansas Chamber of Commerce PAC, consider this story.
