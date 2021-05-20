Kansas dodged a bullet: There won’t be a law requiring public school students under the age of 12 to submit to NRA indoctrination. House Bill 2089, passed by the legislature but vetoed by the Governor, would have accomplished just that, codifying the NRA Eddie Eagle GunSafe accident prevention program into our state’s elementary school curriculum.

I grew up in rural America, the cradle of this county’s gun culture. If not a chicken in every pot, at least a rifle in every house. The first day of pheasant season so many of my classmates would be absent it felt like a national holiday. Sometimes my father would let young men, farm boys back from Vietnam, hunt in our wintering fields; they’d return with rabbits, field-dressed and peppered with buckshot, which my mother soaked and cleaned in a sink filled with saltwater.

My father taught all of his daughters how to shoot with the Luger he’d brought back from his own war, the one he seldom spoke of. He kept several pistols in his closet inside a metal box — next to his 95th Infantry patch, a Silver Star, two Purple Hearts, and the pins with rifles and laurels, I only know all these years later as Combat Infantryman badges. My sisters and I never touched that box, just as we never touched the shotgun that stood next to it.