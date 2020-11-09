Menu Search Log in

Kansas forges ahead with new projects

It’s been, to put it mildly, a tough year. But recent announcements from the Kansas Commerce Department offer signs of new hope, and new life, in Kansas.

Josh Granere of Peerless Products, left, Gov. Laura Kelly and David Toland, Commerce Secretary, prepare to cut the ribbon signifying the launch of a new industry in Allen County. Photo by Register/Susan Lynn

Kudos are in order for the state Commerce Department and Secretary David Toland.

The department has announced a number of important projects in recent weeks, including two Amazon fulfillment centers, an Empirical Foods plant in Garden City and a Nor-Am Cold Storage facility in Dodge City.

There are more recent success stories at the department’s website, but we want to zoom out for the big picture here. In the middle of pandemic, our state is going above and beyond by pushing for economic development projects. All of these new projects will bring jobs to the state and support hard-working Kansans and their families. And the stronger Kansans are, the stronger Kansas is.

