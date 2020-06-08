Menu Search Log in

Kansas legislators let us down

Welcome to the special session of the Kansas Legislature, two days of backroom dealmaking and wasted potential. It was an outcome that made nearly everyone involved look smaller, and left the people of our state the losers.

By

Opinion

June 8, 2020 - 9:31 AM

They didn’t expand Medicaid.

They didn’t really address the crisis facing Kansans either, who are grappling with historic threats to their health and livelihoods.

But they did reject a judicial nominee.

Related
June 5, 2020
May 22, 2020
April 6, 2020
March 9, 2020
Trending