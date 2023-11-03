Kansas license law overly punitive

Kansas legislators studying laws on suspending a driver’s license would do well to offer a way for people who lose a license to drive for necessary cause, including work, school and medical care.

Kansas laws on driving while a license is suspended or revoked are tough: If you lose your license, you just can’t drive.

Maybe there was a time when this worked, back when life did not revolve around the motor car. But in today’s world, where public transit is scarce and most people have to have a car to get to work or school, the reality is, people find they just have to drive.