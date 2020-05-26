Kansas session ends in ignominy

It’s as if a powerful squall line blew through Kansas overnight. By dawn’s early light it was time to assess the damage.

That’s the feeling left by the Kansas Legislature’s wholly unnecessary end-of-session 24-hour marathon, which started Thursday morning and went nonstop through the night until 8 a.m. Friday.

As Kansans woke up perhaps wondering what might have happened to their state overnight, they weren’t much more in the dark than their bleary-eyed elected leaders. How can good legislation, or much of anything that’s good, result from sleep-deprived lawmakers pulling an all-nighter, after an all-dayer, and trying to make law in wee hours that not even above-average college students would be cramming through?