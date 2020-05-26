Menu Search Log in

Kansas session ends in ignominy

The poorly conceived, harried session made certain that thoughtful, deliberative decisions couldn’t be made on critical issues.

By

Opinion

May 26, 2020 - 10:37 AM

It’s as if a powerful squall line blew through Kansas overnight. By dawn’s early light it was time to assess the damage.

That’s the feeling left by the Kansas Legislature’s wholly unnecessary end-of-session 24-hour marathon, which started Thursday morning and went nonstop through the night until 8 a.m. Friday.

As Kansans woke up perhaps wondering what might have happened to their state overnight, they weren’t much more in the dark than their bleary-eyed elected leaders. How can good legislation, or much of anything that’s good, result from sleep-deprived lawmakers pulling an all-nighter, after an all-dayer, and trying to make law in wee hours that not even above-average college students would be cramming through?

