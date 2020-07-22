Kelly’s proactive tack the best way forward

Gov. Laura Kelly asked for our minimal cooperation Monday in an effort to open schools safely come September.
The request for students, teachers and staff to wear face masks, take their temperatures daily and routinely wash their hands are commonly used practices in area plants and factories, offices and institutions.
And if these few actions allow classes to resume, it would appear a win-win.
