Kelly’s proactive tack the best way forward

"Gov. Kelly’s request to postpone school and insist on proactive measures in order to open in a safe manner are the best way forward. We thank her for putting the public’s health first."

July 22, 2020 - 9:23 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly speaks at a press conference.

Gov. Laura Kelly asked for our minimal cooperation Monday in an effort to open schools safely come September. 

The request for students, teachers and staff to wear face masks, take their temperatures daily and routinely wash their hands are commonly used practices in area plants and factories, offices and institutions.

And if these few actions allow classes to resume, it would appear a win-win.

