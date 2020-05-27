Legislators do absolutely nothing to help needy Kansans

The 2020 legislative session was like many before it. Republican leadership bottle-necked good ideas in favor of political posturing and ideology.
Health care for needy Kansans was again a victim of blatant partisanship, in spite of overwhelming support by Kansans and a persistent plea for its passage from all corners of the state, Democrats and Republicans alike.
Yet no action was taken to advance the bill on sine die. “The rules wouldn’t let us do it with only one day back,” was a similar refrain heard by those who asked. It’s a hollow excuse.
