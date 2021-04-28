Letter to the editor – April 28, 2021

To Susan Lynn,

Register editor,

I normally do not get too fired up about things I read in the paper. However, the editorial in last week’s paper that implied weapons on traffic stops is overkill has left me feeling, well, disgusted if I am honest. The bottom line is if you break the law, and are pulled over, pull over. Face your consequences. I guarantee that most police officers do not want to pursue individuals or get to the place where other means may be necessary. Susan you have no right to suggest what is overkill. That is your opinion.