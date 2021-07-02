Letter to the editor – July 3, 2021

Dear editor,

The United States has history’s largest incarcerated population, and Kansas is not an outlier. We lock up about 698/100,000 of our neighbors, nearly the same rate as the height of Josef Stalin’s infamous gulags. At the Topeka Correctional Facility (the only women’s prison in the state), inmate count has ballooned by 644% since 1980, leading to overcrowded conditions in the 903-bed facility. In 2019, 77% of new inmates were imprisoned due to parole and probation violations. Those violations bring longer sentences than ever, thanks to a 2013 law prescribing escalating jail and prison time for each violation. A violation can be as simple as a weekend trip to visit a friend, smoking a cigarette, getting fired from or not finding a job fast enough, or virtually anything else a judge deems necessary.

Of those roughly 900 inmates, fully 150 — more than were even in prison in 1980 (113) — are brought to Iola to work at Russell Stover Candies, where they are paid less than their coworkers. In addition, the Department of Corrections typically takes 25% of work-release pay for room and board, 5% for a “Victim’s Fund,” as well as mandatory savings and taxes. (Yes, inmate workers pay for their own incarceration directly and through the taxes they pay.) The DOC boasted that in 2017 “more than two dozen” companies used over 800 inmates. I can only speculate how many inmates are working in the 42 companies currently enrolled.