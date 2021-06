Attention Marvin Smith fans!

I have completed and will be submitting the necessary paperwork to nominate Marvin Smith for the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s Hall of Fame as a teacher and coach.

The quantity of Marv’s accomplishments and the successes of his student athletes can be readily seen at Iola High School, in the trophy cases on the walls in the commons area, on the walls in the adjacent east hallway (IHS Hall of Honor) and in the gym.