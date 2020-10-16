Letter to the editor – October 17, 2020

Dear editor,

Congratulations to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center for coordinating the successful “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibition.

Humanities Kansas appreciates all of the hard work contributed by Daniel Kays and all the staff and community volunteers at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, the Allen County Historical Society, Friends of the Bowlus, the Iola Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, the Iola Register, and Thrive Allen County. It was inspiring to see photographs and artifacts that exemplify defining moments of Allen County’s history on display at the local exhibition “From Trails, to Rails, To Highways, and Back.”