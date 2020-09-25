Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – September 26, 2020

Dear editor,

This election is one of the most important elections in American history. We are in need of a strong, bold leader who will bring us together and work to find common ground. 

Dr. Barbara Bollier, candidate for the U.S. Senate, is a proven leader. Dr. Bollier meets with people and works to find common ground. 

