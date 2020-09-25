Letter to the editor – September 26, 2020

Dear editor,
This election is one of the most important elections in American history. We are in need of a strong, bold leader who will bring us together and work to find common ground.
Dr. Barbara Bollier, candidate for the U.S. Senate, is a proven leader. Dr. Bollier meets with people and works to find common ground.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives