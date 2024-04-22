Letter to the editor — April 22, 2024

Dear editor and the Iola community,

It was a thrill to read about the love and great care that the French family has put into my father’s childhood home, the former home of Nora and Roy Sleeper on South Chestnut.

The restoration looks great.

It’s been a sadness for me that I never got to know my grandmother as she died when I was 2 years old. My grandfather died when I was 12, so my memories of the house and of Iola are few, but as a child the house seemed to hold some magic and comfort.

I wish the same for the French family. Many thanks to the French family and enjoy!