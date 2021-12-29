Letter to the editor – December 29, 2021

Dear editor,

From every dark cloud has a silver lining.

Climate warming has permitted archaeologists plying the Yukon, where ice shelves and glaciers are melting at unprecedented rates, to find important artifacts left by paleo and other early hunters. First Americans, with next to no doubt from imperial evidence, began occupation of North America after crossing an ice bridge from Siberia during a glacial period dating perhaps as much as 20,000 years ago. Then, oceans were as much as 300 feet below today’s levels; untold trillions of barrels water were frozen that today are free-flowing.