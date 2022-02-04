Letter to the editor – Feb. 4, 2022

Dear editor,

I’d like to add my voice to those supporting the rezoning of the North Walnut property to allow refitting a dilapidated nursing home into apartments. I believe this not only will be an important spoke in the wheel needed to help solve our housing shortage, but also could spur momentum in helping other spokes — i.e. the elementary school availability for housing options — come to fruition.

As importantly, I think this decision will also be noticed, internally within Allen County and externally by building developers, existing and potential new businesses, and prospective residents, as setting a tone for us about our openness to progress and willingness to grow.