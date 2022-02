Some of you remember my mother, Grace Fulks Myers. She contracted diphtheria, known as “the Strangler,” in about 1916 or 1917 at age 5 or 6 years.

In 1890, Koch proteges Behring and Kitasato were able to demonstrate that they could prevent tetanus.

However, in 1890 in Germany was the first attempt to cure a disease with an antitoxin.