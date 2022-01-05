 | Wed, Jan 05, 2022
Letter to the editor – January 5, 2022

Dear editor,

The county’s Economic Development Director, Jonathan Goering, reported at the Dec. 21 meeting of Allen County commissioners that Allen County is one of eight communities to receive a Moderate Income Housing Resource grant. The $50,000 grant will allow the county to purchase properties they can give or sell at a low cost for housing development. 

I have serious doubts that any builder would consider a free or low cost vacant lot enough of an incentive to build a house on it. 

