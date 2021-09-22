‘Land bank’ plan hits snag

There’s a lot to like about a plan to start a land bank in Allen County, but commissioners were taken by surprise by a proposal from Thrive Allen County and said they have too many questions.

There may not be enough time to find the answers.

Thrive’s economic development director Jonathan Goering asked commissioners to help them apply for a $50,000 state housing grant that would purchase about a dozen properties throughout the county. The grant requires participation from a city or county.