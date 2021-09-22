 | Wed, Sep 22, 2021
‘Land bank’ plan hits snag

Allen County Commissioners expressed frustration with the timing of a proposal from Thrive Allen County. Thrive wants to pursue a grant to purchase property for future housing development, but didn't give commissioners much time to answer several questions.

September 22, 2021 - 9:40 AM

Commissioners consider a plan from Thrive Allen County to apply for a grant that would allow them to purchase up to a dozen properties for future development. From left, Jerry Daniels, David Lee and Bruce Symes. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

There’s a lot to like about a plan to start a land bank in Allen County, but commissioners were taken by surprise by a proposal from Thrive Allen County and said they have too many questions.

There may not be enough time to find the answers.

Thrive’s economic development director Jonathan Goering asked commissioners to help them apply for a $50,000 state housing grant that would purchase about a dozen properties throughout the county. The grant requires participation from a city or county.

