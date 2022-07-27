Letter to the editor – July 27, 2022

I have read articles concerning abortion rights and I am still on the fence about allowing women in Kansas to continue to get abortions.

Would I abort a child of mine, no. However, I can agree with both sides.

In the instance of one woman, I learned that she had a closed adoption after being raped. The child found her and repeatedly asked to meet with her, dredging up memories of her rape in which her current family did not know about. She was traumatized to a certain extent.