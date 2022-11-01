 | Wed, Nov 02, 2022
Letter to the editor – Nov. 1, 2022

Dear editor, 

In a letter to the editor on Oct. 25, Bowlus patrons from Humboldt said they attended the recent  Quiana Lynnell program and termed it “world class” entertainment. It is too bad, however, that more local patrons did not feel the same way as they also pointed out that the Bowlus auditorium was “less than half full.”

I am not sure how this programming is selected, but in my opinion, much of it is not compatible with our local rural culture. Here are some of the past programs that were well-attended: An Evening with Cindy Summers (2014), Trails West (2018), Sons of the Pioneers (2011) and, A Band Called Honalee (2017). 

