Letter to the editor – November 07, 2020

Dear editor,
During these problematic times of the COVID-19 pandemic it would be difficult to find a more consistent and reliable organization than the Iola Public Library.
Despite the challenges facing a public venue, the library has remained steadfast to meet their patrons’ needs. It’s the true gem of the community and deserves recognition and support.
