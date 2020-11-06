Menu Search Log in

Letter to the editor – November 07, 2020

Dear editor,

During these problematic times of the COVID-19 pandemic it would be difficult to find a more consistent and reliable organization than the Iola Public Library.

Despite the challenges facing a public venue, the library has remained steadfast to meet their patrons’ needs. It’s the true gem of the community and deserves recognition and support. 

