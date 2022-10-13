Letter to the editor — October 13, 2022

Dear editor,

As we approach the 2022 general election, I write to remind voters that the deadline to register to vote for the November 8 election is October 18.

Whether you are registering for the first time, have moved, or changed your name, you must complete a voter registration form. Registering to vote is easy and safe! Kansans can register to vote at their county election office, at the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV), or online at VoteKansas.gov. This .gov site lets Kansans know they are accessing an official, secure government website, rather than a non-governmental third-party site.