Letter to the editor – October 14, 2024

Dear editor,

I am voting “no” on the EMS tax that appears on the Nov. 5 ballot.

First off, I have always supported and will continue to support the brave men and women who make up the EMS service.

For over a decade, I have fought to keep the service local and ensure the best trained and quality service for all Allen County citizens.

Unfortunately, this tax isn’t about funding the EMS. It’s about raising $600,000 for an undisclosed and unnamed project.

Initially, the EMS Tax seemed promising, offering a steady funding stream for EMS and potential property tax reductions.

However, upon closer inspection, significant concerns arise. Notably, it constitutes a tax increase disguised as a decrease, generating $1.3 million in revenue while cutting $700,000.

According to Zillow, the average home price in Iola is $77,349 and in the county is $100,301.

For the average household, savings would be negligible, approximately $35-$50 annually.

Your normal expenditures on groceries, dining, and large purchases would quickly offset any savings, effectively shifting the tax burden from affluent landlords to families and their children.

Secondly, the argument that we will collect sales tax from out-of-town individuals also seems promising.

But, it lacks nuance and doesn’t hold water. Yes, 30% of sales tax revenues come from people not residing in the county, however there are many individuals and businesses that own property and pay property taxes in Allen County who don’t reside in the county.

If the county wanted to be responsible and inform the public, they would share the value of all out-of-county-owned property (spoiler it’s a lot, wind farm, gas pipeline, Walmart, apartments, hunting grounds. etc.)

These two out-of-town groups will offset each other. And, as we raise the sales tax, we will drive Allen County residents to shop outside of the county, hurting local businesses.

Third, the County has yet to answer, “why is this tax needed?”