Letter to the editor – October 18, 2022

Dear editor,

The evening of Oct. 11, a meeting was held in the Allen County Courthouse to discuss the implications of a 345 kV electrical transmission line that would traverse Allen County on its way from Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant to Southwest Missouri. After some discussion the meeting became contentious and was adjourned. The attendees left the building and continued the discussion of the issues in small groups outside of the building.

My wife and I ended up discussing the issues with Brian Regehr and Dr. Fred Gardner (DVM). Dr. Gardner is from Anderson County and is a candidate for state representative in our district.