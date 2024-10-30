Letter to the editor – October 30, 2024

Dear Editor,

I love getting the newspaper and always look forward to reading it. The opinion page however is tough as a Trump voter because it’s perpetually one sided. Every article is Liberal and paints Trump in the worst possible light. Everyone that votes for him knows he’s not perfect but there are legitimate reasons to vote for him. The border is currently a nightmare, federal agencies are captured by the companies they’re supposed to regulate, America is fat and unhealthy, the average worker is poorer, and the military industrial complex has taxpayer dollars going to yet another foreign war.

Democrats used to focus on these issues. What happened to the anti-war folks?

Also the media intentionally misrepresents what Trump says and takes it out of context (the bloodbath comment being the most obvious). People are tired of the slanted coverage of Trump. I know he’s polarizing and people hate him but I don’t buy that he’s an evil, stupid, Nazi, racist, fascist dictator. He was president already and there were no concentration camps. He’s getting the full brunt of the left’s propaganda levied against people that question their beliefs (and from the party of tolerance).

Also people are tired of the federal government colluding with social media companies to censor “misinformation.” Who defines misinformation? The White House? Media companies? Fact-checkers? Freedom of speech is enshrined for exactly this situation. Democrats have forgotten that, and it was one of their best qualities. I’m sure Democrats wouldn’t want Trump defining what misinformation is and censoring them. No sensible person wants that from either side.

Also the “enemy from within.” That’s obviously America’s biggest threat. Not the average Democratic voter, as they try to pitch it, but unbridled intelligence agencies, warmongers, corrupt politicians (of all parties), violent extremists (of all parties), and a bloated, incompetent, inefficient government. Also it’s ridiculous to hear Democrats complain about Trump mentioning the enemy within and then call him fascist and Hitler. It’s an obvious case of the pot calling the kettle black.

I love my friends of both sides and respect the newspapers right to print what they want, but the one sided opinion page and demonization of anybody that doesn’t watch and believe wholeheartedly in their favorite brand of propaganda is too much.

As a country I feel like we’ve forgotten that most people have a reason for what they think besides they’re idiots or racist. I can see why someone would vote for Kamala Harris, but I feel like the party that is « open minded » should reciprocate that. I hope they live up to their lofty and admirable principles.

Sincerely,

Judiah Lloyd Hawley

Iola, Kan.