Locals’ letters endorse Lehigh Portland State Park

Dear Chairwoman Renee Erickson and Members of the Senate Committee on Commerce,

We have been involved with trails for over 25 years, starting with the Prairie Spirit Rail Trail, which is now a state park. We enjoy hiking and biking and the great outdoors. We were part of a group of 12 that built the Southwind Rail Trail that runs from Iola to Humboldt. After the Southwind opened in 2013 and construction of the Lehigh trails began, we again jumped in to help. Throughout the years we have spent countless hours keeping up maintenance on the trails.

Transforming the Lehigh property into a state park with a lake and trails accessible to the public would be a huge win for our community and the entire state park system.