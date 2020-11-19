Major League Baseball’s Kim Ng smashes the glass ceiling

Baseball is a game of milestones. Babe Ruth’s 714 career home runs, and Hank Aaron eclipsing Ruth with 755 round-trippers. Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in 1947. Cal Ripken Jr.’s 2,632 consecutive games. And, you know this paragraph could not end without mentioning the Chicago Cubs ending their 108-year World Series championship drought.

Now another big one: The Miami Marlins named Kim Ng as their general manager, the first woman hired as a major league GM. She is also the first Asian American GM.

It’s a milestone not just for baseball. Ng is the first woman hired as a general manager in any major men’s professional sport in North America. A glass ceiling that has endured from Branch Rickey to George Halas, through the Michael Jordan and Patrick Kane eras, finally comes down.