Major League Baseball’s Kim Ng smashes the glass ceiling

Baseball is a game of milestones. Babe Ruth’s 714 career home runs, and Hank Aaron eclipsing Ruth with 755 round-trippers. Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in 1947. Cal Ripken Jr.’s 2,632 consecutive games. And, you know this paragraph could not end without mentioning the Chicago Cubs ending their 108-year World Series championship drought.
Now another big one: The Miami Marlins named Kim Ng as their general manager, the first woman hired as a major league GM. She is also the first Asian American GM.
It’s a milestone not just for baseball. Ng is the first woman hired as a general manager in any major men’s professional sport in North America. A glass ceiling that has endured from Branch Rickey to George Halas, through the Michael Jordan and Patrick Kane eras, finally comes down.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives