 | Mon, Sep 25, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Menendez needs to go, now

The allegations themselves damage the Senate. To preserve the institution's reputation, Menendez must resign immediately.

By

Opinion

September 25, 2023 - 5:13 PM

Sen. Bob Menendez speaks during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Union City, N.J. Menendez and his wife have been indicted on charges of bribery. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

If this were a movie script, you’d have a hard time believing it. U.S. Senator Bob Menendez was charged on Friday with secretly helping the Egyptian government and trying to stop the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars, a luxury car and cash. 

The proof? An FBI raid last year of Menendez’s home, which found over $100,000 in gold and more than half a million dollars in cash. The money was stuffed into suit jacket pockets, closets, envelopes and a safe. Nothing to see here. Doesn’t everyone keep their gold bars at home? 

The federal indictment makes the New Jersey Democrat the first senator to ever be indicted on two separate criminal charges while in office, according to the Senate Historical Office. And while Menendez got off with a hung jury in 2017, New Jersey deserves much better this time around. Menendez needs to go, and now.

Related
September 22, 2023
July 11, 2023
January 28, 2019
December 14, 2018
Most Popular