Menendez needs to go, now

If this were a movie script, you’d have a hard time believing it. U.S. Senator Bob Menendez was charged on Friday with secretly helping the Egyptian government and trying to stop the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars, a luxury car and cash.

The proof? An FBI raid last year of Menendez’s home, which found over $100,000 in gold and more than half a million dollars in cash. The money was stuffed into suit jacket pockets, closets, envelopes and a safe. Nothing to see here. Doesn’t everyone keep their gold bars at home?

The federal indictment makes the New Jersey Democrat the first senator to ever be indicted on two separate criminal charges while in office, according to the Senate Historical Office. And while Menendez got off with a hung jury in 2017, New Jersey deserves much better this time around. Menendez needs to go, and now.