Microgrids and less dependency on fossil fuels should be our future

When propagandists spew misinformation about “freezing wind turbines” and advocate more fossil fuel use, they’re actively calling for measures that would make disasters such as the deep freeze in Texas more frequent.

February 24, 2021 - 8:49 AM

Windmills at the Prairie Queen Wind Farm north of Moran. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

In Texas and across much of the South, record-breaking cold temperatures and ice storms trapped millions of people indoors without electricity. People froze to death, and failing water treatment facilities left millions of Texans under boil advisories.

For me, what happened is personal. I lived in Texas for years, and most of my wife’s relatives still do. We spent days worrying about them. Thankfully they are all fine now, but most experienced power outages and water shutoffs in bitterly cold weather that Texas homes aren’t designed for.

So what happened?

