Menu Search Log in

Murdoch’s Post: Give it up, Mr. President

We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost. But to continue down this road is ruinous. We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive.

By

Opinion

December 29, 2020 - 9:13 AM

Rupert Murdoch, an ardent fan of Donald Trump and owner of the New York Post, ran an editorial Sunday saying the president's efforts to overturn the election results undermine our democracy. Photo by (Dennis Van Tine/Abaca Press/TNS)

Editor’s note: Rupert Murdoch, a staunch defender of President Donald Trump, is an Australian media mogul whose U.S. properties include the New York Post, The Wall Street Journal and Fox News. This editorial appeared in the Post’s Sunday, Dec. 27, edition.

Mr. President, it’s time to end this dark charade.

We’re one week away from an enormously important moment for the next four years of our country.

Related
September 3, 2020
December 20, 2019
October 23, 2019
September 12, 2019
Trending