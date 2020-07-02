Our beautiful, imperfect, USA

Rather than condemn historic figures because they fail to meet current moral standards, let’s pause this July 4th to appreciate how far our society and the people who shaped it over the last 244 years have progressed — despite being human.
There’s no question that our ideas about liberty, freedom and the pursuit of happiness are not what they were in 1776.
Consider, for example, that the primary author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson, not only owned slaves but fathered children with one of the slaves he owned.
