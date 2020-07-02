Menu Search Log in

Our beautiful, imperfect, USA

"Building America has always been a struggle, not only against outside forces but against inner demons and our own worst natures."

Opinion

July 2, 2020 - 9:37 AM

Local artists collaborate on painting a Black Lives Matter street mural in front of the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum in St. Petersburg on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Photo by Dirk Shadd/Times

Rather than condemn historic figures because they fail to meet current moral standards, let’s pause this July 4th to appreciate how far our society and the people who shaped it over the last 244 years have progressed — despite being human.

By Julie Doll A Kansas contributor

There’s no question that our ideas about liberty, freedom and the pursuit of happiness are not what they were in 1776.

Consider, for example, that the primary author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson, not only owned slaves but fathered children with one of the slaves he owned.

