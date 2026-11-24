Humboldt Mercantile makes a comeback
The store will offer a wide selection of unique items for shoppers when it opens Friday on Bridge Street.
HUMBOLDT — Offering everything from fresh flowers and handcrafted ceramics to fragrances, jewelry and gifts, Josh and Jessa Works’ Humboldt Mercantile at 814 Bridge St., will open on Black Friday.
Managing the store is Julia Doughty.
“We wanted to create a place where people could find beautiful, interesting, and well-made products,” said Doughty. “At its heart, Humboldt Mercantile is about the pleasure of finding something really good.”
Sarah Haney
Sarah joined the Register in November 2023. With 13 years of experience in journalism, she is a 2009 graduate of Cottey College, in Nevada, Mo with a degree in English. Upon graduating, she began her career in journalism at her hometown paper in 2010. Over the next 13 years (and a brief hiatus to Fayetteville, Ark.), she worked her way up to the position of editor and enjoyed the connections she built within her community. Sarah is a member of Rotary Club International and the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She enjoys reading, listening to her vinyl records, and spending time with family and friends.
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