Overcoming COVID-19 and other barriers to lawmaking

The insurrection against Congress this week placed in sharp focus the role — and fragility — of legislatures in the American governmental system.
Legislatures rarely require defining. Their composition and activities are straightforward as “a deliberative body of [elected] persons.”
But after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s worthwhile to assess whether our state legislatures and our Congress can effectively function as legislative bodies.
