Pandemic a great time to rethink mascots

ST. LOUIS — I remember feeling so uncomfortable by others being so gleefully comfortable.

Atlanta. Cardinals at Braves. Postseason, 2019.

Of course, I’d seen the “Tomahawk Chop” for decades on TV. I was a boy when the Braves became good in 1991, and the chop and chant seemed so cool then. But years later in the press box at the Braves’ stadium, surrounded by the sound of Atlanta fans doing their version of a Native American chant, it just felt insensitive. It just felt wrong.