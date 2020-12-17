Menu Search Log in

Pandemic a great time to rethink mascots

Of course, I’d seen the “Tomahawk Chop” for decades on TV. I was a boy when the Braves became good in 1991, and the chop and chant seemed so cool then. But years later in the press box at the Braves’ stadium, surrounded by the sound of Atlanta fans doing their version of a Native American chant, it just felt insensitive. It just felt wrong.

By

Opinion

December 17, 2020 - 8:51 AM

Ed Weinfurtner of Cleveland

ST. LOUIS — I remember feeling so uncomfortable by others being so gleefully comfortable.

Atlanta. Cardinals at Braves. Postseason, 2019.

