Plenty of examples exist on how to do the right thing

Democracy prevailed, albeit haltingly, Monday when a heretofor obscure bureaucrat authorized Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the 2020 president election.

By

Opinion

November 25, 2020 - 9:17 AM

Neda Ahson, 32, of Tampa, celebrates Preisdent-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris winning the 2020 presidential race outside Casa Biden in Tampa on Sat., Nov. 7, 2020.

The belated recognition by General Services Administrator Emily Murphy opens up  cooperation between the incoming and outgoing administrations as well as the sharing  of vital information, including security briefings and the efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The 16-day holdup had been infuriating for the Biden team, eager to get the ball rolling.

