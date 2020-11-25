Plenty of examples exist on how to do the right thing

Democracy prevailed, albeit haltingly, Monday when a heretofor obscure bureaucrat authorized Joe Biden as the “apparent winner” of the 2020 president election.
The belated recognition by General Services Administrator Emily Murphy opens up cooperation between the incoming and outgoing administrations as well as the sharing of vital information, including security briefings and the efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 16-day holdup had been infuriating for the Biden team, eager to get the ball rolling.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives