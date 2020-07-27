Preparing for a pandemic election

In less than two weeks, Kansas will face another coronavirus-related test: an election under pandemic conditions. How will we fare? That depends on state and county preparation, of course — but it also depends on voter preparation as well.

Say you plan to vote on the day of the election. Do you know where your assigned polling place is? Many Kansas counties have reduced their number of voting locations, moving them to larger spaces where social distancing can be maintained. If you plan to vote in person on August 4, check to be certain of where you need to go.

If you vote in person, will your government-issued ID be accepted? Since the government shutdown included DMV offices across the state, and since the great majority of voters rely upon their driver’s license to identify themselves, this has created a real problem, especially in smaller counties. The post-re-opening rush by Kansans who need their driver’s licenses renewed has resulted in backlogs stretching well into autumn — and in some rural locations DMV offices haven’t re-opened at all, or only with reduced hours. And this is even assuming one has no problem getting to a DMV in person, or has the ability and access to renew online.