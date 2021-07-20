Saucers flying: A brief history of UFOs

On June 25, the U.S. government released a nine-page preliminary report on UFOs. The report is the latest notable event in what has been a renaissance for UFOs in recent years.

The idea of aliens and that other worlds might be inhabited actually goes back to ancient times. The question was a matter of real debate among philosophers, scientists and theologians in the Western world by the 18th century and it was widely accepted that alien civilizations existed.

But something changed in the 19th century. That’s when you first start to see these reports of people seeing what they say were flying ships overhead. The things people describe back then sound a lot like the things they were familiar with — they literally saw ships and vessels that would normally float on the sea in flight.