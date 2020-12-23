Scientists to the rescue with vaccines

Scientists have done it again. They have come to the rescue of billions of people around the globe.

Julie Doll A Kansas contibutor

Their development of vaccines to ward off COVID-19 was done quickly and professionally, overseen by the FDA, whose job it is to ensure medical treatments and products are safe and effective.

The development of vaccines for COVID-19 was achieved faster than most officials and doctors in the field of epidemiology had dared to hope.