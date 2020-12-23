Menu Search Log in

Scientists to the rescue with vaccines

But the true heroes in this story are the scientists from around the world who developed the vaccine, and the scientists who came before them.

December 23, 2020

Scientists have done it again. They have come to the rescue of billions of people around the globe.

Their development of vaccines to ward off COVID-19 was done quickly and professionally, overseen by the FDA, whose job it is to ensure medical treatments and products are safe and effective.

The development of vaccines for COVID-19 was achieved faster than most officials and doctors in the field of epidemiology had dared to hope.

