Scientists to the rescue with vaccines

Scientists have done it again. They have come to the rescue of billions of people around the globe.
Their development of vaccines to ward off COVID-19 was done quickly and professionally, overseen by the FDA, whose job it is to ensure medical treatments and products are safe and effective.
The development of vaccines for COVID-19 was achieved faster than most officials and doctors in the field of epidemiology had dared to hope.
